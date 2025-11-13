Man jailed after car chase through Omagh ends in a crash

AN Omagh man has been jailed for five months after crashing into two cars during a police chase in the town earlier this year.

Stefan Balaz (24), of Holmview Mews, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He faced multiple charges including driving while disqualified, having no insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, not wearing a seatbelt, assaulting police, and failing to stop at an accident – all relating to an incident on April 2.

The court heard that police had spotted a silver Peugeot parked at a shop on Campsie Road and recognised Balaz, a disqualified driver, nearby.

After walking away, he returned to the car and drove off. Officers activated their lights and sirens, signalling him to stop, but he continued driving, turning off his lights and colliding with two cars as he reached his home.

Balaz then attempted to flee on foot but was detained after a brief struggle during which an officer was assaulted.

Defence counsel Barry McKenna said his client, who has lived in the North since 2020, was now facing deportation proceedings but had shown a good work ethic, having been employed in a local factory and barber shop.

Mr McKenna argued the assault occurred amid the ‘robust’ nature of the arrest, but District Judge Rosie Watters noted Balaz had fled from police and crashed into other vehicles while already serving a driving ban.

Balaz was sentenced to five months in custody and disqualified from driving for a further three years.