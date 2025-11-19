Man jailed for attacking his partner during incident in Omagh

A MAN who left his partner with a ‘bloody mouth’ in Omagh has been jailed for three months.

Tyrone McFall (31), previously from Dungannon, pleaded guilty to a single count of common assault at Omagh Magistrates Court.

He had initially faced more serious charges in connection with the incident, but these were later reduced.

The case relates to July 19, shortly before 6am, when police received a 999 call but could only hear a ‘disturbance’ going on before the caller hung up.

Officers then attended the address outside Omagh where the call came from for a ‘wellness check’.

Upon arrival, the victim opened the door and police noted that she had a ‘bloody mouth’ and marks to her neck.

The woman told police that McFall, who was her partner at the time, arrived to her house intoxicated and ‘angry’.

The pair had an argument and McFall threw a chair before assaulting the victim.

Defence counsel, James Carson, explained that McFall was facing more serious charges and had been remanded since the incident occurred, having been unable to secure a suitable bail address.

District Judge Ted Magill gave credit for McFall’s guilty plea. However, when beginning his sentencing remarks McFall, appearing on videolink, said he was ‘sorry’.

Judge Magill told the defendant not to interrupt and to just listen.

Acknowledging that McFall had served the equivalent of eight months on remand, Judge Magill imposed a sentence of three months’ imprisonment, allowing the Dungannon man to be released that day.