Man jailed for ‘revenge’ attack on ex-partner’s new boyfriend

A NEWTOWNSTEWART man who carried out what a judge described as an ‘outrageous’ revenge attack on his ex-partner’s new boyfriend has been jailed for three months.

Cathair Doherty (25), of The Mill, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court this week for sentencing in connection with the assault, which took place in the early hours of December 29 in Drumquin.

At around 1.30am, Doherty’s ex-partner was woken to find him attacking her boyfriend as he slept in their bedroom.

When she tried to intervene, she was struck – though the court heard this was believed to have been ‘accidental’ amid the struggle.

The victim phoned Doherty’s father, who arrived at the scene and attempted to break up the fight.

During the altercation, an electrical socket was also damaged.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and found Doherty sitting on the stairs.

During interview, he admitted it was a ‘revenge attack’, saying he had been drinking and had intended to fight the boyfriend.

He initially denied striking his ex-partner or damaging the property.

The court was told Doherty had driven more than nine miles to the house and gained entry because he knew the back door may not have been locked.

Defence counsel Joe McCann accepted that it was a ‘serious incident’, describing Doherty’s actions as ‘outrageous’, and said his client ‘needed to let go’ after an eight-year relationship.

He added that Doherty had a strong work ethic and was ‘not a drinker’, arguing this episode showed why he should remain that way.

District Judge Ted Magill said the incident was ‘extremely serious’, sentencing Doherty to three months’ immediate custody and imposing a two-year restraining order in favour of both victims.

However, Doherty was later released on bail pending an appeal.