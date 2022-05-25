Man killed in crash along Dungannon to Cookstown road

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon on Tuesday evening.

Police said the collision, involving a blue Ford Ka, a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry, occurred shortly after 8:20pm on Tuesday evening.

“A man, aged in his 60’s, who was the driver of the Ford Ka, was treated at the scene but sadly died from his injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

Advertisement

“The road remains closed at this time whilst enquiries into the collision are conducted. Diversions are in place at Agharan Cross and Tullycullion Road.”

Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1474 24/05/22.