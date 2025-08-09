Man living in Gaza thanks people in Omagh for their support

A PALESTINIAN man living in Gaza has thanked the people of Omagh for their solidarity.

It follows a protest at the town’s courthouse on Saturday against what organisers called the ‘ongoing genocide’ in Gaza. Around 100 people took part in the demonstration, which was organised by the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC).

Ahmed Abunda, a resident of Gaza, saw footage of the protest on social media and messaged a friend in Tyrone via WhatsApp.

“This brought tears to my eyes,” he said. “Thank you for standing with us and raising your voice against injustice.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign is holding another protest this Saturday, August 9, again at 1pm at the Courthouse in Omagh.

Organisers are asking people to bring pots and pans to make noise in protest at the reported starvation of civilians in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the group said Mr Abunda remains in daily danger from Israeli attacks.

“He and his family are starving. His message shows how much the solidarity of people in Omagh means.”

According to the World Health Organisation, malnutrition is worsening rapidly in Gaza. In July alone, 63 of the 74 malnutrition-related deaths in 2025 occurred – including 24 children under five. Most of the victims were declared dead on arrival or died shortly after, showing signs of severe wasting.

Since the escalation began on October 7, 2023, more than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, with the number continuing to rise. For more information on how to support Gaza and upcoming demonstrations, follow PSC Omagh on Facebook.