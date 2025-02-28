Man murdered in Dungannon last night was in his 70s, say police

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 70s was killed last night in Dungannon.

Police were called to a house at Corrainey Park shortly after 8pm last night.

A man was found seriously injured on the living room floor of the house.

Ambulance staff battled to save the man’s life but he died a short time later.

The PSNI have not yet named the victim, but have confirmed he was in his 70s. It is understood the man had lived in the area for a long time.

No arrests have yet been made.

Speaking at a press conference in Dungannon a short time ago, PSNI District Commander for Mid Ulster, Peter Stevenson, said officers remain at the scene today as the investigation into the incident continue.

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward and urged people not to speculate about the incident.

He offered the police’s sympathy to the victim’s family.

“We want to reassure you that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.

“We understand that Corrainey Park residents and the wider Dungannon community have been left shocked and saddened by what has happened – and our officers, who will be in the area, are here to offer support. Please speak with them.

“I am also appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.