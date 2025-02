* Warning – the following report contains details which people may find upsetting

THE OMAGH Bombing Inquiry today heard harrowing evidence about an uncle’s frantic efforts to save his niece who was among those killed in the 1998 atrocity.

On that Saturday afternoon, Garry McGillion from Newtownstewart had gone into the town with his fiance, Donna Marie, his sister, Tracy Devine, and her little 20 month old toddler, Breda.

Then aged 24, Garry described the carnival atmosphere, the beautiful sunny day and how everyone was in high spirits.

In an emotional testimony at the inquiry at the Strule Arts Centre, he remembered the piercing screams of people and the smell, taste and feel of the dust after the bomb exploded.

He says the scenes of that day have haunted him ever since.

“I felt a rush of something. I could hear Tracey shouting. I had a fair idea where Donna Marie was and I needed to get to that area,” he said.

“A shop sign was on top of Donna Marie. I first tried to lift it. I spoke to her and asked her where was Breda. There was no response and I asked her again, and then a third time. She lifted her hand which was still on the pram.

“I was able to grab Donna Marie from the belt and pulled her out. I managed to pull the pushchair out. My main priority was to get Breda help, I took her over to Tracy, told her I had her and I’d look after her.

“I raced to the top of the town, there were several policemen and I handed Breda over to a traffic warden.

“I’ve learnt over the past 26 years that you have to make difficult choices, that you will neither like nor want. This is one of the most harrowing memories I have.

“With Breda in my arms, I ran to the top of the town. This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. Breda was still breathing, I felt her heartbeat but I knew she needed urgent help. This is one of the most harrowing memories I have, but also one of the most precious memories. To this day I still feel that heartbeat.”

Garry married Donna Marie in March 1999, and the couple now have two children.

She suffered third degree burns over 65 per-cent of her body, and told the inquiry that her husband’s actions that day saved her life.

Donna Marie was given the Last Rites on four separate occasions, and on arrival at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast was given just a 20 per-cent chance of survival.

Her only memories of the explosion which resulted in her being in an induced coma for six and a half weeks are the sounds and how helpless she felt.

“I didn’t hear a bang, didn’t hear anything like that. I do still hear the sound so like the screaming and the shouting. I remember quite clearly Garry’s voice asking me and I remember thinking at the time that I’m lying here, I’m helpless, I can’t move. I cannot do anything,” she said.

“But I remember Garry being very strong when he was talking, but also there was like a matter of urgency and like I knew something wasn’t right.”