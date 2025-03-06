Man released after being questioned about Adam Krzan’s murder

A 30-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of 71 year old Adam Krzan in Dungannon last week has been released from custody unconditionally.

There have been four arrests to date in connection with the investigation.

A 30-year-old man was released on bail pending further enquiries.

A man aged 33 and a 27-year-old woman remain in custody at this time.

Mr Krzan died shortly after he was found badly injured on the living room floor of a flat at Corrainey Park on Thursday, February 27.

The pensioner was originally from Poland but had lived in Dungannon for around 20 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr, who is leading the murder investigation, wants to hear from anyone who may have relevant information.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances,” he said.

“I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 1576 of 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport