Man runs off from scene of crash in Clonoe village

Police are appealing for information after a man ran off from the scene of a road crash in Clonoe.

On Friday, officers from the Torrent Neighbourhood Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the village at approximately 2.45pm.

Before police arrived, a male made off from the scene on foot in the direction of Coalisland town.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A search of the area was carried out and a number of enquiries are ongoing.

“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference 914 – 28/03/25.

“We appreciate the continued support of the local community as we work to keep Coalisland safe,” added the police spokesperson.