Man seriously injured after he was ‘deliberately’ hit by van

Police say a man suffered ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries after he was ‘deliberately’ hit by a van in Castlederg yesterday.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was struck by a black coloured van at the junction with the Millbrook Gardens and the Killeter Road area of the town shortly after 3.10pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Advertisement

“A 39 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent,” added the spokeperson.

“He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the time, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 993 28/03/25.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”