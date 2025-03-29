This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Man seriously injured after he was ‘deliberately’ hit by van

  • 29 March 2025
Man seriously injured after he was ‘deliberately’ hit by van
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 29 March 2025
Less than a minute

Police say a man suffered ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries after he was ‘deliberately’ hit by a van in Castlederg yesterday.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was struck by a black coloured van at the junction with the Millbrook Gardens and the Killeter Road area of the town shortly after 3.10pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Advertisement

“A 39 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent,” added the spokeperson.

“He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the time, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 993 28/03/25.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Related posts:

You Beauty: Castlederg drama group sells out five performances Equipment worth £1,000 stolen from Castlederg DJ and barber Meeting to be held in response to recent Castlederg break-ins

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn