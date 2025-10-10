Man showed a private sexual photo to his daughter, court told

A MAN has received a suspended jail sentence after showing his teenage daughter a private sexual photo of her mother.

At Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the 45-year-old received a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

The case relates to September 15, 2024, when the victim, who is the defendant’s ex-partner, reported to police that the defendant had disclosed a private sexual photograph of her.

Advertisement

It had taken place the day before, when the defendant, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, showed the explicit photo to their 16-year-old daughter.

The defendant was arrested and made no comment at interview.

The court was told that the 45-year-old was currently subject to a combination order following a conviction last year.

A pre-sentence report provided to the court stated that defendant had ‘no victim insight or remorse’ for his offending and said that he denied the charges, despite pleading guilty.

Noting that it was a ‘nasty’ offence, defence counsel Brian O’Sullivan said that something may have been ‘lost in translation’, adding that the defendant pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mr O’Sullivan added that the man had completed his community service and had been engaging well with probation since his last conviction.

District Judge Ted Magill said that showing his teenage daughter private images of his ex-partner was ‘extremely distasteful’.

Advertisement

However, he accepted the defendant’s guilty plea and noted that the images weren’t broadcasted on social media.