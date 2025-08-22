Man smashed relative’s window during incident in Newtownstewart

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers by spitting on them as well as throwing a brick through a relative’s window.

Geoffrey Paul Doherty, no fixed abode, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Strabane Magistrates Court.

He admitted two charges of criminal damage, two charges of assault on police, and one charge of disorderly behaviour.

Three counts of attempted criminal damage were withdrawn. All charges related to incidents on June 7 this year.

A representative for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the court that police were called to a house in Newtownstewart after reports that a man had thrown a brick through a window. The occupant, a relative of Doherty’s, confirmed that the defendant was responsible.

Police located Doherty on Main Street, where he was intoxicated. He subsequently threw three bottles at a patrol car (all of them missed) before falling over and being arrested. While in custody, Doherty spat repeatedly at officers, forcing police to use a spit shield on him twice. He also kicked the seats of the patrol car and verbally abused officers. No officers were injured.

Doherty’s solicitor told the court his client wished to apologise to the officers and acknowledged that alcohol misuse was at the root of his behaviour. He said Doherty hoped to enter a rehabilitation programme upon release.

District Judge McSorley described Doherty’s drunken behaviour as ‘despicable’ and urged him to seek ‘proper help’ for his alcohol problem.

Doherty was sentenced to four months in prison for each charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.