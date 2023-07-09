Man stabbed during altercation in Dungannon

Police in Dungannon received a report of an altercation between two men within the vicinity of Scotch Street at 4.30pm, yesterday, Saturday, July 8.

One of the men suffered a stab wound to his right arm.

Inspector Knipe said, “We have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody at this time. Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1296 08/07/23.”