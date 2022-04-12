Man sustains life threatening injuries in serious Tattyreagh assault

A MAN in his thirties was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, which is described as being life threatening after a serious assault in the Tattyreagh area.

Police are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault which occurred at the Crotty Road on Monday April 11.

The incident occurred before 8:50pm, it was reported to police that a man in his thirties was walking along the Crotty Road when he was assaulted. The man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, which is described as being life threatening.

Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1861 11/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .