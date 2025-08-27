BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man taken to hospital following collision outside Drumquin

  • 27 August 2025
WeAre Tyrone - 27 August 2025
A MAN was taken to hospital following a  single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Gillygooley Road  between Omagh and Drumquin at around 5pm this evening.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. One man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

