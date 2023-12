POLICE investigating a number of burglaries from ATMs have charged a 42-year-old man with a number of offences including seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 1.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The nine reports these charges relate to were all in February and March 2023 and occurred in the following areas: Articlave, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin, Coleraine, Ballymena and Dungiven.