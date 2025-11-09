Advertisement

Man wanted for Coalisland incident arrested in Derry

  • 9 November 2025
Man wanted for Coalisland incident arrested in Derry
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 9 November 2025
Less than a minute

A man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident in Coalisland in the summer has been arrested in Derry.

The man was driving a van in Derry yesterday when the vehicle was stopped at a routine police checkpoint.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst speaking to the driver we conducted checks which revealed he was wanted for interview for a serious incident in the Coalisland area back in August.

“He has been arrested and is in custody assisting us with enquiries.

“One simple stop led to a wanted male in custody,” added the spokesperson.

Police did not reveal any more details about the summer incident in Coalisland.

Related posts:

Man and woman due in court after Coalisland car chase Man abused and threatened to kill staff in Coalisland takeaway Dates announced for Christmas lights switch-on in towns
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY