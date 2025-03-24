Man who lost his young son to speak about hope at Omagh event

OMAGH Baptist Church will host two weeks of gospel meetings during the last week of March and the first week of April under the theme ‘Reasons for Hope’.

Guest speaker Trevor Gillanders will lead the events, offering insightful and engaging talks about the Bible and his personal journey of faith.

Originally from Co. Monaghan, Trevor was a baker by trade.

However, following the tragic loss of his young son, he began to question God and the purpose of life. In his search for answers, he came to believe that his greatest need was to be right with God – a conviction that ultimately transformed his life. Today, he is a widely respected minister who has spoken throughout Ireland, North and South, and is known as a gifted communicator.

The ‘Reasons for Hope’ meetings will begin on Sunday, March 30, with an opening meeting at 7pm. From Monday, March 31, to Friday, April 4, meetings will be held each evening at 8pm. The second week of meetings will run from Monday, April 7, to Friday, April 11, also at 8pm.

Friday nights will have a special focus on youth, with live music featured each evening. All are welcome to attend.