Man who racially abused doctor jailed for four months

A man who pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in Strabane — and later racially abused a doctor who was attempting to treat him — has been jailed for four months.

Michael Brennan (29), with an address listed as no fixed abode but who the court was told is originally from Lifford, was charged with one count of disorderly behaviour arising from an incident on December 5 this year on Main Street, Strabane.

He appeared before the local magistrates court today via videolink from Maghaberry Prison.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the court that just before 9pm last Thursday police received a report from a local business on Main Street that a man was being abusive to customers outside the premises. Staff also reported that the man had locked himself inside the cash office and refused to leave.

When officers arrived some time later, they found Brennan walking up Main Street shirtless and highly intoxicated. He was confirmed as the same man involved in the earlier disturbance and was arrested.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was refused care after he racially abused a doctor, using what the PPS described as ‘extremely racist and highly abusive language’.

Brennan’s solicitor told the court his client had been highly intoxicated at the time of the incident and has a history of addiction.

District Judge Alanagh McSorley described the behaviour as ‘despicable’ and said that due to the racist nature of the abuse, Brennan would receive an immediate four-month custodial sentence.