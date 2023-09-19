Man who threatened to burn down hostel avoids prison

A 28-YEAR-OLD man who threatened to burn down a Tyrone hostel has avoided going to prison.

Josh O’Donovan (28), from Dreenan Road, Sixmilecross, engaged in two sets of high-level public order offences just a few months apart.

In order of occurrence, O’Donovan used disorderly behaviour and assaulted two police officers on October 24, 2022.

While that case was pending, he then threatened to destroy a Cookstown hostel on January 22 this year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the matter occurred when police were alerted to O’Donovan behaving “aggressively and erratically” at Main Street in Coagh.

He was located in the middle of the road and appeared intoxicated and “officered violence towards police.”

His partner advised officers he had been sacked from his job and consumed alcohol earlier that day.

Efforts to reason with him failed and his behaviour continued to deteriorate, shouting, “Up the ‘Ra” and Tiocfaidh ár lá.”

Officers restrained him but he continued to kick out, striking one to the shin.

Given this conduct it was decided to detain O’Donovan under the Mental Health Order 1986 and while being carried to a PSNI vehicle he again kicked out with both feet connecting with an officer’s stomach.

He then grabbed another officer’s arm, clamping his hand tightly resulting in bruising.

On being conveyed to Antrim Area Hospital, he threw a cup of coffee at a door.

In the second incident, police were tasked to the hostel where the duty manager advised she had taken a phone call from O’Donovan, who was a former resident.

During this he stated, “What your f***ing hostel tonight. I’ll burn the f***ing thing to the ground.”

It was claimed this was in response to hostel staff removing O’Donovan’s placement due to his behaviour, which included issues with other residents.

Later that day, police were called by a female claiming her partner was experiencing mental health issues.

This turned out to be O’Donovan who was arrested over the threatening phone call to the hostel and he was charged in relation to this.

A defence barrister referred to a “detailed pre-sentence report indicating (O’Donovan) fell into the abuse and addiction of crack cocaine and heroin by the age of 19”.

He stopped this in August 2021 by, “buying methadone on the street”, but then ceased this also and drugs are no longer an issue.

However, his mental health remained problematic from time-to-time and, since his arrest earlier this year, he had now fully engaged with assistance made available to him.

“He presents well at the minute and appears to be reasonably balanced, but is affected by delicate mental health,” said the defence.

Addressing O’Donovan directly, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said, “You will be aware the custody threshold is open. One incident of disorderly behaviour was at a hospital which I’m sure was a disruption for people working there and other members of the public.

“Two police officers were also assaulted in the course of their duty, also something the court takes great offence at. Police are there to protect everyone, including what appears in your case were cries for help. They do not deserve that.

“The restraint police in this jurisdiction show never ceases to amaze me. I’m not here to help you with your issues but I can try to help prevent you reoffending and that protects other members of society.”

He imposed a Probation Order of two years along with a £200 fine, but warned, “Given your behaviour toward police and at a hospital, if there is any breach this case will be brought back to court and it will be immediate custody.”