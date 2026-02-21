Mandy’s new book explores topics of grief and loss

By Paul McElwee

A STRABANE woman, now working as a counsellor in Western Australia, has entered the world of authorship with a new book exploring grief and loss.

Mandy Maguire (née McGonagle), originally from St Colman’s Drive in Strabane, has called Perth home for the past 13 years, where she lives with her husband and three children – two of whom were born in Strabane before the family emigrated.

Her new book, entitled ‘Behind the Glass,’ reflects the themes she encounters daily in her professional life.

behind the emotions

Mandy explained, “‘Behind The Glass’ is a work of non-fiction, blending personal experiences with my professional work as a counsellor.

“It explores things like grief and loss, which are not only linked to bereavement, but the quieter, less visible losses we don’t always see, such as major life transitions like immigration, identity shifts, and miscarriages.

“Over the years I’ve noticed in my work that, regardless of why my clients come to counselling, there’s almost always an underlying layer of grief or unprocessed loss that goes unacknowledged.

processing loss

‘Behind the Glass’ is designed to validate those feelings while also offering practical understanding and simple strategies to help them move forward after that change has taken place.

“It reflects both my lived experience and what I’ve learned about carrying loss and how to safely process it.”

Mandy credits her own emigration from Ireland to Australia as one of the key inspirations for the book.

“The idea had been with me for a long time, but during Covid it became clearer. Emigrating from Strabane also shaped that awareness.

“You don’t fully appreciate how unique your home community is until you leave it.

Strabane people have a deep resilience and strong sense of community.

grief and togetherness

Growing up there gave me an understanding of grief and togetherness that has shaped both my life and my work.

“It took quite a few years to finally write it because of work and family commitments.”

She admits there were challenges in getting the book published but credits professional guidance and support for helping her bring it to fruition.

“The official launch is still to come, but the early response has been very encouraging.

“The support from both Australia and back home in Strabane has meant a great deal to me, she added.

“It’s been lovely to see people connect with the message even before the formal launch.”