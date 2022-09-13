This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘Man’s inhumanity to man’ in Kildress man’s murder

  • 13 September 2022
‘Man’s inhumanity to man’ in Kildress man’s murder
Damian Heagney’s coffin is carried from St Mary’s Church, Dunamore. IM-3
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 13 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Strabane Flood Alleviation Scheme to begin this month Two police officers injured and man arrested in Dungannon Second man arrested over Ballygawley shooting incident A5 progress ‘a key priority’ council is told

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY