Manslaughter case halted in connection with Omagh’s man death

AN Omagh man will no longer face manslaughter charges over the death of Paul Brown, who collapsed and died after witnessing a ‘machete attack’ on his son.

Deon Fullen (23), previously from Omagh but now living in Springdale, Dungannon, was re-arraigned this week on one charge.

On Wednesday, Fullen pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Paul Brown’s son, Owen, instead admitting a lesser charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) accepted this plea, dropping the attempted murder charge and leaving the manslaughter of Paul Brown and a weapons possession charge on the books.

The offences relate to the aftermath of an altercation in a pub on the Gortin Road in Omagh three years ago on May 16, 2022.

The court heard that Paul and Owen Brown later went to Fullen’s home in Slievecoole Park, allegedly ‘looking for a fight’.

Fullen was accused of emerging from a neighbouring property wielding a ‘Samurai-type sword’, which he swung at Owen Brown and his father.

Owen Brown sustained severe injuries, including chopped fingers on his right hand, a wrist injury on his left hand, stab wounds to his body, and head wounds requiring staples.

Paul and Owen Brown sought help at a nearby property, where Paul collapsed and later died at the South West Acute Hospital. Owen was transferred to Belfast for treatment.

Initially, Fullen was charged with Paul Brown’s manslaughter, a charge strongly contested by the defence.

A previous High Court hearing heard that a post-mortem report found Paul Brown had died from a heart attack caused by emotional and physical stress.

However, defence barrister Ian Turkington KC, instructed by Omagh solicitor Patrick Roche, argued that there were ‘triable’ issues regarding the manslaughter charge, citing a pathologist’s opinion that the heart attack could have occurred while ‘standing at a bus stop’.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, Mr Turkington said Fullen, who has no previous record, deeply regretted his ‘decision making’ on the night of the incident.

While the PPS did not oppose bail, Mr Justice O’Hara stressed that Fullen ‘must understand’ he faces an immediate custodial sentence.

The case was adjourned for review, with sentencing expected on September 12.