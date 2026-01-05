Many schools in Tyrone to remain closed tomorrow

MANY schools in Tyrone will remain closed tomorrow because of the harsh weather.
A new weather warning for ice has been issued for this evening until Tuesday morning.
An earlier yellow snow and ice warning caused disruption to schools and transport across the North today.
The new warning came into effect at 5pm today and will be in place until 10am tomorrow.
These are the schools in the western region which will be closed tomorrow:
Ebrington Primary School, 67b Limavady Road, BT47 6LR
Kesh Primary School, Crevenish Road, BT93 1RF
Culmore Primary School, 181 Culmore Road, BT48 8JH
Ballougry Primary School, 30 Mullenan Road, BT48 9XN
Drumahoe Primary School, 31 Drumahoe Road, BT47 3SD
Newbuildings Primary School, 83 Victoria Road, BT47 2RL
Killen Primary School, 76 Learmore Road, BT81 7SD
Strabane Primary School, 43 Derry Road, BT82 8DX
Donemana Primary School, 31 Longland Road, BT82 0PH
Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, BT82 0HN
Greenhaw Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8BA
Gibson Primary School, 64 Old Mountfield Road, BT79 7EG
Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT
Lisnagelvin Primary School, 46 Richill Park, BT47 5QZ
Cumber Claudy Primary School, 20 Cregg Road, BT47 4HX
Gortin Primary School, 9 Plumbridge Road, BT79 8QB
Fountain Primary School, 18 Hawkin Street, BT48 6RD
Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN
COOLEY PS, Cooley Road, BT79 7DH
St Paul’s Primary School Irvinestown, Lisnarick Road, BT94 1EY
Glendermott Primary School, 50 Ardmore Road, BT47 3QZ
St Canice’s Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW
St Mary’s Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP
St Eugene’s Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, BT82 9JH
St Lawrence’s Primary School, 7 Tattymoyle Road, BT78 2NR
St Brigid’s Primary School Cranagh, 223 Glenelly Road, BT79 8LR
St Caireall’s Primary School, 36 Trienamongan Road, BT81 7XF
St Joseph’s Primary School Drumquin, 32 Omagh Road, BT78 4QY
Recarson Primary School, 68 Arvalee Road, BT79 0NE
St Patrick’s Primary School Eskra, 171 Newtownsaville Road, BT78 2RJ
St Columba’s Primary School, 86 Bells Park Road, BT82 9QY
St Patrick’s Primary School Newtownstewart, Dublin Street, BT78 4AQ
St Anne’s Primary School, Upper Nassau Street, BT48 0EY
St Colmcille’s Primary School Claudy, 23 Main Street, BT47 4AA
St Mary’s Primary School Cloughcor, 20 Cloughcor Road, BT82 0BE
St Peter’s Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF
St Brigid’s Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8DU
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Strathfoyle, Parkmore Drive, BT47 6XA
Sacred Heart Primary School, 10 Trench Road, BT47 3UB
Good Shepherd Primary School, 42 Dungiven Road, BT47 6BW
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road, BT79 7QP
Christ the King Primary School Omagh, 34 Gortin Road, BT79 7HX
St Theresa’s Primary School Glebe, 33 Garvan Road, BT82 9NZ
St. Thérèse’s Primary School Lenamore, Heather Road, BT48 8NX
Chapel Road Primary School, Knockdara Park, BT47 2BD
Longtower Primary School, Bishop Street, BT48 6QQ
St Eugene’s Primary School, Francis Street, BT48 7DS
St Patrick’s Primary School, 22 Racecourse Road, BT48 7RD
St Mary’s Primary School, 48 Melmount Road, BT82 9EF
Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Ballycolman Estate, BT82 9AQ
Gaelscoil na Daroige, Corrán Uí Nualláin, BT48 0PD
Gaelscoil Leim an Mhadaidh, 57 Church Street, BT49 0BX
Sion Mills Integrated Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP
Castlederg High School, 16 Castlegore Road, BT81 7RU
Lisneal College, 70 Crescent Link Road, BT47 5FQ
St Mary’s College, 35 Northland Road, BT48 0AN
St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s College, Claudy, 55 Main Street, BT47 4HR
St Joseph’s Boys’ School, Westway, BT48 9NX
St Cecilia’s College, Bligh’s Lane, BT48 9PJ
Holy Cross College, 35 Melmount Road, BT82 9EF
Drumragh Integrated College, 70 Crevenagh Road, BT79 0GW
Knockavoe School, 10a Melmount Gardens, BT82 9EB
Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET
Strabane Academy, 61 Derry Road, BT82 8LD
Christian Brothers’ Grammar School, Kevlin Road, BT78 1LD
Loreto Grammar School, James Street, BT78 1DL
Lumen Christi College, Bishop Street, BT48 2UJ