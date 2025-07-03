Many tributes to ‘beloved’ man killed in Omagh tragedy

THE man killed in a tragic accident at an Omagh school earlier today has been described as a ‘beloved husband’ and a ‘treasured father’.

Paul Corrigan died while working at St Mary’s Primary School in the Old Mountfield Road area.

Mr Corrigan, who is believed to have been in his 50s, had worked in the grounds maintenance team at the Education Authority (EA) for many years.

Advertisement

An EA spokesperson said they were ‘shocked and saddened’ to learn of Mr Corrigan’s death.

“Paul was a highly valued and dedicated member of our Facilities Management Service for over 30 years, working as a Building Supervisor and member of the Grounds Maintenance Team,” said the spokesperson.

“He was a much loved and respected member of staff within the Education Authority, and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Emergency crews, including the Air Ambulance, quickly arrived on the scene of this morning’s tragedy but there was little they could do.

The circumstances around Mr Corrigan’s death are being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland.

A death notice for the local man said he was a ‘beloved husband to Izzy and treasured father to Kaylah’.

Arrangements for Mr Corrigan’s funeral have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

There have been many tributes paid to the deceased on social media.

He has been described as a ‘lovely man’ and a ‘true gentleman’.

Among those to pay tribute were the staff and governors of Omagh North Nursery School, who said in a statement they were ‘devastated at today’s sad news about Paul’.

“A wonderful friend to our school and an absolute gentleman, for whom nothing was ever a bother. We send our deepest sympathy to his wife Izzy and daughter Kaylah. May Paul’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace,” the school statement added.