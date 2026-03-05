Mart staff help raise over £13,000 in support of dementia charity

REPRESENTATIVES of Clogher Livestock Mart were proud to support the work of Dementia NI with a donation of over £13,000 following a series of community-led fundraising initiatives.

The team rallied customers, staff and the wider community through a range of activities, including their Christmas Charity Sale, in-mart collection buckets, lively fundraising auction, and a fun-filled PJ Party. The money raised from these events demonstrates the generosity and community spirit that Clogher Mart is well-known for.

Robert Simpson, from the Clogher Mart Committee, said, “As a business rooted in the local community, we see first-hand how dementia touches so many families across Northern Ireland. We wanted to do something meaningful that would bring people together while supporting an incredible local charity.

“The response to our collection buckets and events exceeded all expectations, especially our Christmas Sale and auction which brought in the majority of the funds, and we are absolutely delighted to have raised over £13,000 for Dementia NI. A huge thank you to our customers, staff and supporters who gave so generously – this was truly a community effort.”

Katrina Hughes, Donor Engagement Lead for Dementia NI, added, “The enthusiasm shown by the team at Clogher Mart has been amazing, reflecting their genuine desire to make a positive impact for people living with dementia across Northern Ireland. Their fundraising success highlights the power of community collaboration and the meaningful difference that local support can make – thank you!”

Dementia NI is a local member-led organisation with all members living with a dementia diagnosis. The organisation focuses on those in the early to mid-stages of dementia, providing vital peer support to empower people to live well with their diagnosis.

It works to challenge misconceptions and tackle the stigma that still exists around dementia. They share the powerful message of hope which can often be lost following a diagnosis.

Dementia NI members actively campaign for change that will benefit those living with dementia today and in the future, and work collaboratively with organisations to improve services for everyone living with the condition.