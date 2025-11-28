Omagh woman remembered for her ‘zest for life’

AN Omagh woman remembered as someone who ‘lived each day as it came’ has been laid to rest following her Requiem Funeral Mass this week.

Mary Bannon, of Glenard Road, was pre-deceased by her husband Jim and son Shay, and is survived by her children Maureen (Jim), Brenda, Niall (Helen), Donal (Gaynor), Eileen (Peter), Orla, and her grandchildren Laura, James, Conor, Ronan, Niamh, James and Laoise.

Celebrating the Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, Fr Kevin McElhennon said Mary lived her life ‘in tune with the seasons’.

“She often said, ‘I love my seasons’, and she meant that,” he said.

Born in 1937 in Co Fermanagh, she grew up with her parents and younger brother Joey and later married Jim, with whom she shared a long and busy family life.

Fr McElhennon said their marriage brought ‘a rich season’ – a move to Enniskillen, the raising of seven children, and then a new chapter when the family settled in Omagh 53 years ago.

“The Bannons built a home full of love, humour, music, sport, arguments I’m sure, forgiveness, noise and all those ordinary and extraordinary things that make up family life,” he said. “Mary and Jim created a home where their children discovered their path.”

In Omagh, Mary became deeply involved in parish life.

She was gracious, attentive and rooted in kindness, and was active in the Family Vocation Crusade for the SMA.

A message of condolence was read on behalf of Fr Damian Bresnahan.

Seven years ago, the family experienced what Fr McElhennon described as ‘their hardest winter’ with the death of her son Shay.

Despite her grief, he said Mary’s sense of hope remained strong.

“She was not one to lie down under life and feel sorry for herself. She believed in putting one foot in front of the other for the sake of those around us. She always moved forward and kept her zest for life.”

Fr McElhennon stated how Mary continued to embrace opportunities, including travelling to Croke Park this year to support Tyrone.

“When the day ended in defeat, she said there was always next year. She refused to let her world become small.”

Funeral arrangements were carried out by Maguires of Omagh.