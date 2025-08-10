Masked men armed with crowbar smash up house in Strabane

DETECTIVES are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Strabane on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that at approximately 10.30pm, three men dressed in dark coloured clothing and balaclavas, forced entry to a house in the Lisnafin Park area of the town.

“One of the trio was reported to have been armed with a silver coloured crowbar.

“It was reported that the intruders caused extensive damage to the inside of the property before leaving.

“Enquiries remain ongoing this morning, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to call 101, and quote reference number 786 of 09/08/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org