Masked men break into house in Strabane and steal several items

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for information following the report of an overnight burglary at a property in the Orchard Road area.

It was reported at 3am today that two masked individuals had gained entry to the house, and made off with a number of items.

The burglary was discovered this morning by the occupants.

Police appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around this time, or noticed any suspicious activity in the area in recent days, to call 101, quoting reference 198 of 18/11/25, or submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org