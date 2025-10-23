Mass cancelled in Loughmacrory as final fever hits the village

MASS has been cancelled in Loughmacrory this Sunday as the parish prepares for the biggest day in its sporting history.

The village’s GAA team has reached the Tyrone Senior Championship Final for the first time and will take on Trillick in the decider at 4pm on Sunday at Healy Park in Omagh.

Such is the excitement in Loughmacrory, that the local parish priest has decided to scrap the weekly 10am Mass this Sunday to allow people more time to prepare for the big match.

Instead, the weekend Mass will be celebrated at 7.30pm on Saturday.

It is proof, if proof was needed, of the passion around the annual showpiece game in the Tyrone GAA calendar.

In spite of all the off-field excitement, Loughmacrory forward Ruairi McCullagh is insisting the team are focused on what they have to do on Sunday.

However, Trillick have their own motivation as they try to win the title once again.

Stay with us here at We Are Tyrone for all the build-up to the big match.