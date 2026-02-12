Mass celebrates 25 years of Sacred Heart College

STUDENTS from throughout the 25 years of Sacred Heart College joined with current and past staff at a special anniversary Mass which took place at the Sacred Heart Church in Omagh on Friday night.

It was in 2000 that the former St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s schools amalgamated to form the Sacred Heart College.

The move was seen as an important development in the educational landscape of the Omagh area.

During the intervening decades, the new school on the same site, has grown consistently, providing a wide variety of academic subjects for study and helping its students to develop and reach their potential in a range of extra curricular activities.

Dr Donal McKeown, the Bishop of Derry, was the chief celebrant at the Mass, which is among the highpoints of a number of events taking place to mark the significant milestone now being celebrated by the school.

Also among those in attendance were the current principal, Michael Gormley and past head-teachers, including Donal McDermott who served in the post and led the new school through those first years after 2000.

Prayers offered at the Mass reflected on the school’s position at the heart of the local community, while remembering those teachers and former pupils from the Sacred Heart College who have sadly passed away since its establishment.