Mass resumes at historic church as approval sought for repairs

DUNGANNON Parish is seeking approval for essential repairs to the historic decorative ridge tiles on the roof of St Patrick’s Church, which were severely damaged during Storm Eowyn at the end of January.

As a precautionary measure, masses in the historic 19th century building were switched to St Malachy’s Church in Edendork, St Mary’s in Killyman and also in Clonmore during recent weeks. But they have since resumed at St Patrick’s as preparation work for the repairs to the church continue.

It is expected that the church will have to undergo months of repairs to replace the four feet high iron sections of the roof which collapsed during the storm on Friday January 24.

Major renovations took place on the church in the early 2000s. The church dates back to 1876 and has long been a focal point on the townscape.

It is a listed building, with the result that approval is required for alterations.

In a statement published in the parish bulletin, church officials acknowledged parishioners’ concerns regarding the repairs and the return of masses to the church.

“Once we receive final approval, the crane will be on site and the metal ridge tiles and broken slates will be removed,” the statement read.

“This will allow a temporary roof structure to be put in place, making the roof watertight and allowing work to continue regardless of the weather. The work will continue for some time, with the scaffolding remaining in place until completion. Access to that side of the building will be restricted to approved construction staff.”

Dungannon Parish has also expressed gratitude to other church communities in the town for their support, describing this as “a difficult time for us all.”