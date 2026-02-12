Mayor invites budding entrepreneurs to ‘Succeed in Enterprise’
12 February 2026
ENTERPRISE LAUNCH. . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruari McHugh pictured at the launch of the 'Succeed in Enterprise' programme at the Guildhall on Thursday morning. The programme is a key element and will be delivered across two-years in partnership with Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency, drawing on their expertise and previous success in delivering similar core business development programmes. Included from left are Emma Quinn, Project Officer, LMP, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Caolan Campbell, Contract Manager, Enterprise North West and Orla McNulty, Chief Executive Officer, Strabane Enterprises. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
BUDDING entrepreneurs in the Newtownstewart, Castlederg, Plumbridge and Strabane areas are being invited to access support for new ventures through the ‘Succeed in Enterprise’ Programme.
Led by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP), the ‘Succeed in Enterprise’ programme is being delivered as part of a province-wide approach developed by the Department for Communities (DfC) in an effort to deliver employability support locally.
Funded by the DfC, Labour Market Partnerships (LMP) create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.
The LMP programme aims to address employment and training issues by pooling local resources and providing a joined up and flexible approach to employability support.
The council, along with the other ten local authorities, has established a local labour market partnership and action plan tailored to the needs of each individual area.
The ‘Succeed in Enterprise’ programme is a key element and will be delivered across two-years in partnership with Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency, drawing on their expertise and previous success in delivering similar core business development programmes.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, said it would provide much-needed support for new entrepreneurs and anyone wishing to explore the self-employment route.
“We know that many individuals across Derry and Strabane have fantastic business ideas but often lack the specialised guidance or financial confidence to take that first step.
“By removing these barriers and providing a tailored, supportive environment, we are not just helping people start businesses, we are fostering a more resilient and inclusive local economy.
“I would encourage anyone who has ever dreamed of being their own boss, but felt held back by their circumstances, to reach out and see how this partnership can help turn their ambition into a reality.”
It aims to support local people who want to start a business but face a number of barriers to progressing through mainstream channels due to personal circumstances, as explained by the council’s Labour Market Partnership Manager, Nicky Gilleece.
“It will help develop both business and personal skills and address structural and personal barriers, building skills, confidence and self-esteem,” she said.
l To find out more, email Strabane Enterprise Agency at
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.