Mayor invites budding entrepreneurs to ‘Succeed in Enterprise’

BUDDING entrepreneurs in the Newtownstewart, Castlederg, Plumbridge and Strabane areas are being invited to access support for new ventures through the ‘Succeed in Enterprise’ Programme.

Led by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP), the ‘Succeed in Enterprise’ programme is being delivered as part of a province-wide approach developed by the Department for Communities (DfC) in an effort to deliver employability support locally.

Funded by the DfC, Labour Market Partnerships (LMP) create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

The LMP programme aims to address employment and training issues by pooling local resources and providing a joined up and flexible approach to employability support.

The council, along with the other ten local authorities, has established a local labour market partnership and action plan tailored to the needs of each individual area.

The ‘Succeed in Enterprise’ programme is a key element and will be delivered across two-years in partnership with Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency, drawing on their expertise and previous success in delivering similar core business development programmes.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, said it would provide much-needed support for new entrepreneurs and anyone wishing to explore the self-employment route.

“We know that many individuals across Derry and Strabane have fantastic business ideas but often lack the specialised guidance or financial confidence to take that first step.

“By removing these barriers and providing a tailored, supportive environment, we are not just helping people start businesses, we are fostering a more resilient and inclusive local economy.

“I would encourage anyone who has ever dreamed of being their own boss, but felt held back by their circumstances, to reach out and see how this partnership can help turn their ambition into a reality.”

It aims to support local people who want to start a business but face a number of barriers to progressing through mainstream channels due to personal circumstances, as explained by the council’s Labour Market Partnership Manager, Nicky Gilleece.

“It will help develop both business and personal skills and address structural and personal barriers, building skills, confidence and self-esteem,” she said.