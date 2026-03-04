Charities set to benefit from Easter Tea Dance in Castlederg

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh will host a special Easter Tea Dance in Castlederg to raise much-needed funds for his chosen charities.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 8 from 2pm until 4pm in St Davog’s GAC, 2 Park Road, Aghyaran.

Guests will be treated to an afternoon of live music from local musicians, Hugh P and Maria Doherty, as well light refreshments and tea or coffee.

Mayor McHugh said he was delighted to bring his Easter Tea Dance to Castlederg and encouraged all those interested to come along for an afternoon of good craic.

“I can’t wait to bring my Easter Tea Dance out into the rural district and visit the lovely area of Castlederg,” he said. “The charity Tea Dances offer a fantastic opportunity to get out and about in the community, have a hot cuppa and enjoy some great live music.

“I’d love to see everyone come out and enjoy a great afternoon of fun, while fundraising for my two chosen charities. Get your dancing shoes on and come along for a lovely afternoon.”

While the Tea Dances remain a free event, donations to the Mayor’s charities are welcome. Mayor McHugh is committed to raising much-needed funds for PIPs Suicide Prevention and Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund while he is in office.

Anyone wishing to attend should register their interest through the Mayor’s Office by calling 02871376527 or emailing mayor@derrystrabane.com. The registration closing date is Friday March 27.