Mayor to attend vigil to show solidarity with Strabane road victims

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, will attend a vigil in Strabane this evening held in memory of the victims of the tragic road traffic accident at Aughnacloy on Thursday.

Expressing her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Dan McKane, Christine McKane and Julie McSorley, who tragically died whilst travelling from London to Strabane, Mayor Duffy said the people of the Northwest were shocked and deeply saddened at the tragedy.

She said, “This is shocking news for Strabane and Newtownstewart and my thoughts are with the families and friends at this really difficult time. The entire community in Tyrone is reeling from this tragedy but it is a very tight and closely knit community that will rally around each other to offer the support and comfort that is needed over the next few days.

“I will be attending the vigil at the Grotto in Strabane this evening to show my solidarity and support to the families and the wider community. I also want to extend good wishes to those who were injured in the incident and to those who attended the scene and hope they make a full recovery.

“This tragic incident once again puts the spotlight on the urgent need for road infrastructure on this important artillery route between Derry and Dublin. We cannot continue to mourn lost loved ones. Road safety must be put ahead of costs and work to build a new A5 must be prioritised as a matter of urgency.

Mayor said as Strabane and Newtownstewart faced a difficult weekend of wakes and funerals it was important that the community provided support to one another and she encouraged as many people as possible to come along to the Vigil tonight.

“It’s times like these when our community resilience comes to the fore and local people from across the community come together to share in the grief and provide the comfort and support that is needed at such a difficult time.”