McCay Legal expands with opening of new office in Omagh

Sponsored content

McCay Legal is continuing its strategic growth with the opening of a new office in Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Located at 25–27 Georges Street.

This move marks an important step in McCay Legal’s expansion across Northern Ireland and brings the firm’s trusted legal expertise to a wider client base in the west.

Advertisement

The Omagh team will provide a full-service offering, including Residential Conveyancing, Wills and Probate, Employment Law, and Commercial Legal Services.

“We’re excited to grow our presence in the west and bring the strength of our wider team to support the needs of clients in Tyrone,” said Gareth McCay, Founder and Managing Director of McCay Legal.

“Our goal is to build on strong local foundations and continue developing a modern, client-focused firm with reach across the region.”

The expansion reflects McCay Legal’s ongoing investment in its people and its commitment to long-term growth across Northern Ireland and beyond.

“There’s real momentum behind our firm’s growth, and Omagh is a natural next step,” added Sinéad Creighan, Director of McCay Legal’s Commercial Property Department.

“We’re proud to offer a wide range of legal services through a team that understands the local market.”

McCay Legal operates across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, England, and Wales, with core strengths in Commercial Law, Employment Law, Corporate Advisory, Private Client services, and Property.

Advertisement

The Omagh office is the latest addition to a growing network focused on delivering high-quality legal solutions for individuals, families, and businesses.