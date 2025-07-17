McCrossan asks most questions in Assembly

WEST Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked more questions in the Stormont Assembly over the past year than all his constituency counterparts combined, according to newly released statistics.

The Strabane-based representative submitted almost 1,000 written and oral questions to ministers during the last session at Parliament Buildings – placing him fourth overall among the nearly 100 MLAs in terms of questions asked.

Among his many queries, 23 were specifically focused on the A5.

The SDLP said the figures show the party’s commitment to robust scrutiny, highlighting that its MLAs have asked on average more than 11 times the number of questions than Sinn Féin, over four times more than the Ulster Unionists, three times more than Alliance, and almost three times more than the DUP.

Mr McCrossan described Assembly questions as essential tools in ensuring transparency and accountability.

“They are also essential in holding them accountable and demanding answers for the public we represent,” he said.

“These mechanisms are vital for transparency and ensuring that Executive decisions are properly scrutinised.

“Of course, it’s not surprising that some

Executive parties choose to ask fewer questions. Doing so risks exposing their own ministers’ lack of delivery on key issues like health, housing, or the A5 road project that I’ve repeatedly pressed ministers on.”