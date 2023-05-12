Meenagh steps into breach as Rory Gallagher stands down

RORY Gallagher has stepped down as the manager of the Derry senior intercounty football team.

The dramatic news comes in the wake of allegations made by his estranged wife Nicola on social media earlier this week, detailing allegations several serious instances of domestic abuse over a prolonged period.

Derry assistant manager Ciaran Meenagh, a native of Loughmacrory, will now assume the role of manager ahead of their Ulster final date with Armagh this Sunday.

In a statement confirming his departure, Gallagher said: “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry Senior football Manager with immediate effect. This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”