A meeting will be held tomorrow evening to discuss the future of Newtownstewart.

People are being encourage to come along and have their say on how they would like the village to b developed.

The meeting at the Newtownstewart Centre 2000 will see the launch of the Newtownstewart Regeneration Framework.

Advertisement

The meeting will start at 6pm and is expected to finish up around 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the organisers said they would look at the ‘key challenges’ facing the village over the next 15 years and discuss ‘deliverable actions’.