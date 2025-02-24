Meeting planned to discuss Halifax branch closure impact in Omagh

COUNCILLORS want a meeting with Halifax to discuss the impact of the closure of the building society’s branch in Omagh.

The Omagh branch closure, announced last month, is part of a larger plan by Lloyds Banking Group to shut 61 branches across the UK and Ireland between May 2025 and March 2026.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Barry McElduff has proposed representatives from Fermanagh and Omagh District council hold an informal meeting with Halifax to discuss the potential impact on the town.

Advertisement

Speaking at a recent council meeting, Cllr McElduff said: “Following the scheduled closure of Halifax, I’ve engaged with local people about their concerns.

“We need to ask questions about provisions for staff and customers, and examine how Omagh town centre can adapt to attract and retain businesses.”

Cllr McElduff also raised concerns about the loss of ‘passing trade’ and reduced access to cash in an increasingly-cashless society.

He proposed an informal meeting with Halifax to better understand the rationale behind the closure, its impact on the town centre and the future use of the building.

Cllr McElduff’s proposal was seconded by Cllr Errol Thompson and Cllr Stephen Donnelly, with Cllr Donnelly emphasising the importance of defending the interests of local residents.