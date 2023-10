A SPOOKY doll which has been christened ‘Megan’ has risen from her resting place in the River Blackwater this Halloween to share an important message regarding the current state of her home.

She was retrieved from the water during a recent litter pick organised by local volunteers of the ‘Dredge the barmouth of Blackwater’ group, who were cleaning up the local waterway, which flows into Lough Neagh. After she was rescued, ‘Megan’ was initially returned to her resting place as a mark of respect. However, she has since been turning up on local doorsteps on a mission with an environmental message.

The doll has been popping up around the Coalisland and Clonoe area this week with a note attached that reads, “Hello, my name is Megan.

Advertisement

“Please take care of me for 24 hours. I am the Lough Neagh neglected doll.

“Please leave a short note in my bag about your experience with Lough Neagh, take a picture of me and forward it to ‘Dredge the barmouth’ on Facebook, adding the location on the ‘Megan goes on tour’ post.

“Like the page and share, but don’t tell anyone where I’m going next as it’s a surprise.

“Please move me quickly as I’m trying to create awareness about the neglected state of Lough Neagh.”

On Thursday morning, Megan appeared on the doorstep of local Cllr Malachy Quinn, who got the fright of his life as he headed out the door.

The councillor said, “She was telling me over tea about how dirty the Blackwater and Lough has become and she is searching for ways to fix her home.

“I’ve told her I will do my bit but she needs to spread her message.

Advertisement

“She’s off to a new house later on today. If she lands with you, make sure to write a wee piece on what the lough means to you.”