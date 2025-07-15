Memorial event at hospital honours workhouse legacy

A MOVING memorial event has been held at South Tyrone Hospital to commemorate the history of the Dungannon Workhouse and pay tribute to the men, women, and children who once passed through its doors.

Organised by Donaghmore Historical Society, the event recognised the hardship endured by countless individuals at the former workhouse site, with a particular focus on those buried there.

A dedicated memorial garden, officially opened in June 2022, now stands on the grounds, offering a place for reflection.

Featuring a specially engraved memorial stone, the garden has recently been enhanced with new shrubs and flowers, including forget-me-nots and angel wings, planted by staff and service users from the hospital’s Day Opportunities programme.

The estates team also worked to refresh the space, trimming, painting and updating the area in preparation for the event.

Southern Health Trust Assistant Director for Estates Service, Mark Bloomer, reflected on the importance of the project.

sustainability

Mr Bloomer said, “In creating this garden – thoughtfully updated with forget-me-nots and angel wings flowers – we’re not only remembering the past but doing so in a way that is rooted in sustainability.

“The use of green space to tell stories, foster reflection and encourage biodiversity is a powerful way to connect heritage to the present.

“This also aligns with the Trust’s Vision and Strategy, particularly in the commitment to community-first care and valuing the contribution of our staff and service users.”

The original workhouse, which opened in the 19th century and was later demolished in 1978, served as a place of refuge during some of the most challenging times in local history. Today, the date stone that once stood above its entrance is preserved and displayed inside the hospital.

Mary MacGinty, Donaghmore Historical Society chair, said, “This memorial event was about honouring the lives of those who passed through the doors of Dungannon Workhouse – many of them in times of great hardship.

“We are very grateful for the continuing support of the Trust with the creation and upkeep of the garden, making this a lasting, living tribute.”