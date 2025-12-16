Memorial held in London for woman who grew up in Beragh

MOURNERS from both Northern Ireland and England have attended a memorial service in London for the late Iris Hawkes from Beragh, whose death recently at the age of 59 has caused widespread shock and sadness in both her native and adopted communities.

Born in September 1966, Iris and her family grew up on the family farm in Beragh. Those in attendance were welcomed to the service by Shirley, a sister of Iris, who thanked all those were were there in person at Islington Crematorium and those watching online.

Funeral celebrant, James Duke, said that the childhood enjoyed by Iris was ‘extremely happy’ and reflected a simpler time of life where she loved skipping, knitting and the animals.

“Iris was clever and things were going well for her. But the death of her mother when she was 13 was a mighty blow. It had a profound effect on the young Iris.”

The service heard how Iris left Tyrone for London with Brian in the early nineties, and came into her own after arriving in the city.

Mr Duke said Iris loved being a mum to her three children. He remarked on how committed she was to helping her children reach their potential.

Each day was spent doing something for them, either taking Kelly and Donna to Irish dancing, or Charlie to football. He trained at the Spurs training ground and went on to become a professional footballer.

The family’s summers were spent in Ireland and in later years Iris completed a degree in History and Irish Studies from the London Metropolitian University.

“The family was at the centre of everything that Iris did and the loss of her siblings Angela and Alan were huge emotional blows for her,” the celebrant added.

Each of her children paid separate tributes to a mother that they described as ‘most reliable and trustworthy’ and mourners heard how positively and determinedly Iris had fought illness.

The service concluded with the playing of ‘The Pretty Little Girl from Omagh’.