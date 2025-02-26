Memorial object stolen from a grave in Omagh cemetery

Police are investigating following a reported theft from a grave in Omagh.

Sergeant Johnny Hamill said they received a report yesterday that a granite memorial object had been removed from a grave in the Blackfort Road area of the town.

“We understand this theft occurred sometime between Sunday, 23rd February and Monday, 24th February. No damage was caused to the grave,” said Sergeant Hamill.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this theft, and we would be keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, to report it to police on 101, quoting reference number 565 25/02/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/