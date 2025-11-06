Memorial on Sunday for those killed in 1988 Ballygawley bomb

SOLDIERS who were injured in the 1988 bus bomb in Ballygawley will return this weekend to remember their deceased friends.

On Sunday, November 9, members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) UDR, PSNI and RUC will join survivors from the First Light Infantry Regiment to pay tribute to the victims of the attack.

The roadside attack, carried out by the Provisional IRA on a bus carrying British soldiers from the 1st Light Infantry Regiment occurred in the early hours of August 20, 1988, killed eight people and wounded another 28.

Starting at 10.30am on Sunday an act of remembrance will be held, with local school children present to perform their own tribute. A special collection will also be taken to defray costs of carrying out refurbishment and other maintenance work at the site.

Kenny Donaldson from South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), a local charity formed to help innocent victims of terrorism, appealed for ‘good attendance’ for a ‘poignant service’.

“Once again soldier survivors will travel across to be part of the Annual Act of Remembrance held at the Ballygawley Bus bomb memorial site locate don the Ballygawley-Omagh road.

“This annual pilgrimage for those involved allows those involved to remember their friends and colleagues and also to process their own trauma and pain associated with the events of 20th August 1988.

“The community of Omagh and beyond have taken the Light Infantry family under their care and have demonstrated respect and compassion for them for many, many years and this year we once again appeal for a good attendance, and we encourage any local people who have a connection to the events of that fateful night to attend and meet the families.

“As well as remembering the Ballygawley bus bomb victims, six others (who were members of the Regular Army, UDR CGC and RUC GC) will be remembered – and their families and connections are also encouraged to come along and be part of this poignant service of reflection,” concluded Mr Donaldson.