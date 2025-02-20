Memorial service in honour of Tyrone jockey who died in US

A memorial service is to be held next week for a retired Tyrone jockey who died in the US last week.

Roddy MacKenzie, who was 45 years-old and originally from Donemana, died in Delaware on February 12.

Many tributes have been paid to the local man, who enjoyed a successful horse-riding career in America.

The memorial service will be held at Donemana Presbyterian Church at 1pm on Wednesday, February 26.

Mr MacKenzie’s family said people are welcome to attend.

He is being mourned by his parents, Bill and Elizabeth, sisters Alison, Rhona, Patricia, brother Allan, brother-in-laws Tom and Patrick, sister-in-law Rosie and nieces and nephews Arthur, Poppy, Patrick, Eoin and James.

Following his death, the National Steeplechase Association (NSA), the governing body of jump racing in the US, said the Irish jockey would be ‘missed tremendously’.

“Roddy was admired by those who knew him, for his incredible work ethic and love of horses. He never cut a corner and always gave his all, even if it meant starting before daylight and getting home well after dark.

“He was a genuine sort who made friends across the globe, with endless stories that began with ‘remember that one time’ and ended with a laugh!

“Roddy will be missed tremendously by friends and family on both sides of the pond, but never forgotten.”