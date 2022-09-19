Memorials held across Tyrone on eve of Queen’s funeral

On the eve of Queen Elizebeth II’s state funeral, large groups assembled across Tyrone to celebrate the life and rule of Britain’s longest ever reigning monarch.

Yesterday (Sunday), events and services were held across the county, east to west, with gatherings taking place in Dungannon, Omagh, Cookstown and Pomeroy.

In south Tyrone, to commemorate and memorialise the late Queen Elizabeth II and to welcome the newly crowned King Charles, Killyman District Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL) held an event in Dungannon, at the Lord Northland Memorial Orange Hall, Castle Hill.

Advertisement

A local band formed the musical backbone of the proceedings, but members of other bands, some not even part of the Loyal Orders, were welcomed too.

The Dungannon cenotaph was then the site of an act of remembrance at 3pm, led by Rev. William Anderson. Members of the Loyal Orders, youth organisations and the general public were all invited along.

Pomeroy District LOL No5 held a service of thanksgiving at the Pomeroy District Field, and Cookstown Royal British Legion also held a special service of remembrance at their local cenotaph.

In Omagh, the Orange Order’s Grand Master addressed a parade outside the courthouse.

Edward Stevenson, from Ardstraw, spoke at that service and prayers were led by Grand Chaplain, Rev David Reid. Attendees then observed a minute of silence.

This was one of a number of events held across Omagh last night – including a parade organised by local district lodges – as the county town paid its final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

There was also music played by 9th Batt Royal Irish Fusiliers Corps Of Drum band, and the Legion, along with former members of the Ulster Defence Regiment and Royal Ulster Constabulary observed a minute’s silence.

Advertisement

A number of tributes and prayers were also read out by members of the three organisations, followed by the laying of flowers and wreaths.