Men arrested after reports a car was driven ‘erratically’ in Derg

THREE males were arrested at the weekend on suspicion of driving-related offences following reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the Drumquin Road area of Castlederg.

Police in Derry City & Strabane, investigating a report of dangerous driving at the weekend are appealing for witnesses.

Shortly before 11.15pm on Sunday, June 15 police received a report of a red Vauxhall Vectra with a flat tyre observed in the Drumquin Road area of Castlederg, reported to be driven erratically.

Advertisement

Police conducted patrols and, at 2.15pm, located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in Newbuildings.

Following enquiries, three males were arrested, aged 17, 19 and 25 years old, on suspicion of driving-related offences and they have since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

As enquiries continue, police appeal to anyone who may have footage of the vehicle reported to have been driven erratically in Castlederg to call 101, quote reference 525 of 15/06/25, or submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/<http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/>or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org