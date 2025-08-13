Men charged in connection with Caldwell attack refused bail

TWO Tyrone men facing charges related to the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have been remanded in custody.

Caoimhin Murphy (25), of Altowen Park, Coalisland, and Liam Robinson (45), of Ardstewart, Stewartstown, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court today.

They are both charged with preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

The court heard that on dates between December 31, 2022, and February 24, 2023, both men are alleged to have been involved in the moving of and disposal of numerous vehicles which are believed to have been linked to the attempted murder, which took place at Youth Sport centre in Omagh in February 2023.

A PSNI officer told the court they were able to link both men to the charges based on mobile phone activity and CCTV evidence on the days leading up to and after the attack.

Further evidence, the police officer added, was also able to connect the men with what the PSNI believe to have been a series of ‘walk and talk’ meetings between Murphy, Robinson and various other men who are believed to have links with the New IRA.

The court heard about a number of phone and video calls that were made between some of the suspects on various social media platforms.

In defence of Murphy, solicitor Peter Corrigan questioned numerous aspects of the evidence, claiming there was no forensic evidence which can link either of the men to the charges.

District Judge Rafferty said it was an ‘exemplary presentation’ on behalf of both the prosecution and defence, but added he was satisfied he could connect both men to the charges.

Robinson was refused bail due to what police described as a risk of reoffending and posing a risk of fleeing the country.

It was also noted he is currently under investigation for other activity, believed to be linked to the New IRA.

Police said that they were trying to perfect a bail address from Murphy.

Judge Rafferty agreed Robinson posed a risk of reoffending and bail was refused.

Robinson will appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on September 2.

Murphy will appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on August 20 to have his bail application reviewed.