Men questioned in connection with Coalisland fight released

TWO men arrested yesterday at Belfast International Airport in connection with a brawl in Coalisland during the summer have been released.

A number of men were involved in the altercation at Ballynakilly Road on August 27 during which a vehicle was rammed and weapons including knives and a bill hook were reportedly brandished.

The arrested pair, aged 27 and 24, were detained yesterday morning by officers from Dungannon supported by colleagues from Antrim and the Belfast International Airport Constabulary.

A PSNI spokesperson said the men have been on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“The investigation continues,” added the spokesperson.